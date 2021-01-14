In Arklatex politics for January 14, 2021-- we visited with Congressman Mike Johnson of Bossier Parish to get his thoughts on the threats of violence as the inauguration of Joe Biden approached. We also report on the candidacy of Julia Letlow; running for the 5th District congressional seat just won by her husband; but who died suddenly before he could be sworn into office. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.
Arklatex politics January 14, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
