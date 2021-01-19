In Arklatex politics for January 19, 2020, we looked ahead to Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration. We heard from political analyst Jeremy Alford, who discussed security precautions at the state capital in Baton Rouge. We also heard from Bossier Parish Congressman Mike Johnson, to get his thoughts on the potential second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office; something that is unprecedented. For more, watch the video attached to this article.

