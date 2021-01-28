In Arklatex politics for January 28, 2021, we looked at the continuing fight over Louisiana's and America's energy industry. Both Louisiana Senators have joined in legislation to combat executive orders from the White House. We hear from them and Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on the energy problem. We also hear about the expanding influence of former Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, on the Biden Administration. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics January 28, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier shopping center continues to see store closures 10 months into the pandemic
- City of Shreveport in the building phase of a mixed income living community
- Halting of Keystone Pipeline project will impact Louisiana jobs
- Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirms death of Shreveport woman involved in Metairie single-crash
- Grocery store cashiers arrested on theft charge
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- Pediatrician from Baton Rouge killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
- Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner, in custody
- Sheriff: 4 girls arrested in lethal attack on social media
- Laid off XL Pipeline worker in Arklatex gets national audience
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.