in Arklatex politics for january 29,2021 we took a look at the Republican State Central Committee meeting, scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge. There is a battle for leadership of the party, and even some controversy over how the meeting will be conducted. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.
Arklatex politics January 29, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier shopping center continues to see store closures 10 months into the pandemic
- City of Shreveport in the building phase of a mixed income living community
- Halting of Keystone Pipeline project will impact Louisiana jobs
- Grocery store cashiers arrested on theft charge
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner, in custody
- Pediatrician from Baton Rouge killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
- Three cases of more contagious coronavirus confirmed in Louisiana so far
- Laid off XL Pipeline worker in Arklatex gets national audience
- Sheriff: 4 girls arrested in lethal attack on social media
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.