Arklatex politics January 6, 2021

in Arklatex politics for January 6, 2021 we heard from several members of congress caught in the violence in Washington, D.C. That includes Bossier congressman Mike Johnson. Watch the video attached to this article for more.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the pool stage was 173.4 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Wednesday was 173.4 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to 179.4 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...Bankfull conditions to develop and continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and Red Chute Bayou through the end of January. &&
...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 14.5 feet Friday, January 15. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
Arklatex politics January 6, 2021
