Arklatex Politics: John Fleming

John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.
The Minden Resident, and former District Four Congressman- held that job before current U.S. Representative, Mike Johnson.
Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions-including an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
And while not yet formally announcing a bid for Louisiana's Lt. Governor, it is pretty clear Fleming intends to get into the race.
"Our polling is excellent," Fleming said, "I lead by a mile in the polling; getting great response from people who have supported me in the past-and even people who haven't."
KTBS Political analyst Jeremy Alford says a Fleming candidacy for Lt. Governor could be a game changer.
To hear more from John Fleming and Jeremy Alford on Fleming's potential candidacy-watch the videos attached to this article.