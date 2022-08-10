Arklatex Politics: Johnson and Trump Plus Inflation

In Arklatex Politics, Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson spoke about the raid on the Florida home of President Donald Trump.
"The raid this week," said Johnson, "was just another abuse of power by the Biden/Garland Department of Justice; and it's the latest , probably the most egregious in an established pattern of abuses. It is a serious danger to maintaining our unbiased system of justice."
Johnson says in the future there will be a reckoning, and as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he will be right in the middle of it.
For more on what Johnson has to say about the Trump raid, and the Inflation Reduction Act to be voted on in the House at the end of the week, please watch the videos attached to this article.