Arklatex Politics: Johnson & China

Throughout history is has not happened much; signs of organized dissent over anything in China are rare.
But the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in that country have sparked nearly two dozen protests in seventeen different cities.
But, like "whack-a-mole" the Chinese government has moved quickly to quash the protests, both in the streets and online.
However, videos have made their way online- showing protesters resisting lockdowns; tearing down barricades; and throwing bottles at police.
Through all of this the response from the United States has been lukewarm, at best.
Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson spoke with KTBS-3 News about the Chinese protests, and he agrees with that interpretation.
"The Biden administration and the president himself," said Johnson, "have been really weak on this. They've given just tepid support for the freedom fighters, and that, I think, is a great misstep. We need to be the bulwark for freedom and we need to stand for that principal everywhere. I wish he would make a stronger statement about that, because i think people all around the world look to the United States for that kind of leadership."
