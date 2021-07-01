In Arklatex politics for July 1, 2021 we hear from the new mayor of Bossier City, Tommy Chandler. We also visit with Congressman Mike Johnson about his visit to the southern border with President Trump; and we hear from Senator Bill Cassidy on the new infrastructure bill. For more, watch the videos atached to this article.
Arklatex politics July 1, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
