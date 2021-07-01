In ArkLaTex politics for July 1, new mayor of Bossier City, Tommy Chandler sworn in. Congressman Mike Johnson talks about visit to the southern border with President Trump; and Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses the new infrastructure bill. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisiana woman among individuals missing in Florida condominium collapse
- 20 units respond to shooting at Old Salem Village Apartments, officer performs CPR on victim
- Shreveport police investigate latest shooting death
- Body in Mississippi river that of missing Louisiana woman
- 2 Shreveport men died in weekend shootings
- Weekend crash connected to shooting that injures teen
- DeSoto Police Jury toughens special events permit
- Louisiana state worker insurance to cover obesity surgery
- Driver shot in Mooretown early Wednesday
- Former Caddo Parish school superintendent dies at 72
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.