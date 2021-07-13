In Arklatex politics for July 13, 2021, it was a busy day. We hear from both of Louisiana's senators on the riots and protests in Cuba; we also hear from Bill Cassidy on the Biden energy policy and the passing of former Governor Edwin Edwards. Additionally we hear from Congressman Mike Johnson and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser on a variety of topics. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics July 13, 2021
