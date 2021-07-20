Arklatex politics July 20, 2021

In Arklatex politics for July 20, 2021, it was history in the making; the first-ever veto override session for the Louisiana Legislature. We visit with several lawmakers from the Northwest Louisiana Legislative Delegation. We also visit with Senator Bill Cassidy on the immigrants coming to Shreveport, dropped off by ICE. For more, watch the video attached to this article.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments