In Arklatex pollitics for July 26, we hear from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on the American economy-and whether a recession is imminent.
"Quarter two numbers are going to be announced this week," Cassidy said, "and it is expected to show what most Americans already feel, that we are in a recession. So, rather than coming up with a strategy to cut inflation and get us out of a recession, the Biden administration is spending its time trying to re-define the term and fool Americans into not believing their eyes."
Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson also weighed in on the economy; and political analyst Jeremy Alford discussed the performance of the Democratic Party in recent qualifying for the fall elections.
For more, watch the videos attached to this article.