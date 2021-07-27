Arklatex politics July 27, 2021

In Arklatex politics for July 27, 2021 we visit with Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on the immigration crisis in the country and in Louisiana; we also get his thoughts on the January 6th commission looking into the capital riot. Johnson was inside the capital when it was attacked. We also hear from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on the immigration situation. We also look into the situation in Baton Rouge, where several committee chairs might be replaced following the results of the veto override session. For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

