Arklatex politics July 27, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for July 27: Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., discusses the immigration crisis in the country and in Louisiana; also get his thoughts on the Jan. 6 commission looking into the Capitol riot. Johnson was inside the capital when it was attacked. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. talk on the immigration situation. Also take a look into the situation in Baton Rouge, where several committee chairs might be replaced following the results of the veto override session. For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

