Arklatex politics Jiuly 30, 2021

In Arklatex politics for July 30, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on the new infrastructure package making its way through Congress. Cassidy talked about how it will benefit the entire state of Louisiana and specifically the Arklatex. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

