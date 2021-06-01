In Arklatex politics for June 1, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy to hear his official announcement bid that he is running for re-election. We also take a look at financial problems facing the new gate for Barksdale Air Force Base; and we hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford on those stories and more. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
Arklatex politics June 1, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
