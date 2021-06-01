Arklatex politics June 1, 2021

In Arklatex politics for June 1, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy to hear his official announcement bid that he is running for re-election. We also take a look at financial problems facing the new gate for Barksdale Air Force Base; and we hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford on those stories and more. For more, watch the video attached to this article. 

