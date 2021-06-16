In Arklatex politics for June 16, 2021 we visit with Louisiana's Deputy Solicitor General-- the man who tried the case in court challenging the Biden administration's banning of oil and gas leases on federal lands. His name is Scott St. John. We also hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford on the topic--who urges caution. For more, wat the videos attached to this article.
Watch Live
Arklatex politics June 16, 2021
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands swarm tiny DeSoto village as trail ride crowd overflows; 1, maybe 2, shot
- Woman jailed, child placed with family members after drug arrest
- Shreveport couple arrested after major drug bust
- Louisiana records first hot car death
- La. Treasury sends out $16.9M in unclaimed property checks
- Grand Cane mayor, Whitaker family respond to backlash after Big W Trail Ride
- Mom faces additional charge in burning of baby in Natchitoches
- Downtown living: Limited but unique
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- DPPJ sets special meeting to discuss trail rides, special events permits
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.