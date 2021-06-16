Arklatex politics June 16, 2021

In Arklatex politics for June 16, 2021 we visit with Louisiana's Deputy Solicitor General-- the man who tried the case in court challenging the Biden administration's banning of oil and gas leases on federal lands. His name is Scott St. John. We also hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford on the topic--who urges caution. For more, wat the videos attached to this article.

