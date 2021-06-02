In Arklatex politics for June 2, 2021 we visit with political analyst Jeremy Alford, who unravels the mystery around Louisiana's .45 sales tax; also the concealed carry law on the governor's desk. We also hear from the Attorney General's office on the passage of a drug court law. And the House Democrats in Baton rouge issue a statement against studying Critical Race theory. For more watch the videos attached to this article.

