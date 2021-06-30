Arklatex politics June 30, 2021

In Arklatex politics for June 30, 2021 we visit with several members of the Northwest Louisiana Legislative Delegation on a potential veto override session in Baton Rouge. We also hear from Senator Barrow Peacock on a delay implementing sports betting across Louisiana, and why. We'll also hear from Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson, who traveled with President Trump on his trip to the southern border. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments