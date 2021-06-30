Arklatex politics June 30, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for June 30, several members of the Northwest Louisiana Legislative Delegation talk about a potential veto override session in Baton Rouge. Sen. Barrow Peacock discusses a delay implementing sports betting across Louisiana and why. Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson talks about his trip with former President Trump to the southern border. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments