Arklatex politics June 7, 2021

In Arklatex politics for June 7, 2021 we take a look at Louisiana's new marijuana proposals making thier way to the Governor's desk. This was a bill carried by Shreveport Representative Cedric Glover; we also hear about a new proposal to fund Louisiana infrastructure. For more, watch the video attached to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments