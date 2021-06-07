In Arklatex politics for June 7, 2021 we take a look at Louisiana's new marijuana proposals making thier way to the Governor's desk. This was a bill carried by Shreveport Representative Cedric Glover; we also hear about a new proposal to fund Louisiana infrastructure. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
Arklatex politics June 7, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Authorities identify drowning victim pulled from Lake Bistineau spillway
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- DeSoto teen killed, 2 others injured in crash
- Woman found shot in head behind dumpster in Shreveport
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Welfare check leads to woman found dead inside an apartment
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.