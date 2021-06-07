ArkLaTex politics June 7

In ArkLaTex politics for June 7, a look at Louisiana's new marijuana proposal making its way to the governor's desk and carried by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport; also a new proposal to fund Louisiana infrastructure. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
