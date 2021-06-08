In Arklatex politics for June 8, 2021 we visit with Senator Barrow Peacock, who talks about the three pieces of the sports betting puzzle in Louisiana. We also hear about the governor's veto power ; and talk with both Louisiana Senators Cassidy and Kennedy. Cassidy discusses the ramifications of decriminalizing marijuana; while Kennedy talks about preserving the filibuster in the United States Senate. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
Arklatex politics June 8, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Authorities identify drowning victim pulled from Lake Bistineau spillway
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- DeSoto teen killed, 2 others injured in crash
- Woman found shot in head behind dumpster in Shreveport
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Stonewall subdivision residents look to developer for flooding solutions
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.