Arklatex politics June 8, 2021

In Arklatex politics for June 8, 2021 we visit with Senator Barrow Peacock, who talks about the three pieces of the sports betting puzzle in Louisiana. We also hear about the governor's veto power ; and talk with both Louisiana Senators Cassidy and Kennedy. Cassidy discusses the ramifications of decriminalizing marijuana; while Kennedy talks about preserving the filibuster in the United States Senate. For more, watch the video attached to this article.

