In ArkLaTex politics for June 8, Sen. Barrow Peacock talks about the three pieces of the sports betting puzzle in Louisiana. Also Tuesday, the governor uses his veto power; and Sens. Cassidy and Kennedy discusses the ramifications of decriminalizing marijuana; while Kennedy talks about preserving the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
ArkLaTex politics June 8
Tags
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Stonewall subdivision residents look to developer for flooding solutions
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
- Welfare check leads to woman found dead inside an apartment
- Reward offered for return of the Rolls Royce of golf carts
- Construction plows ahead on Surge Entertainment Center at struggling Pierre Bossier Mall
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.