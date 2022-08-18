Shreveport, La -- When discussions began concerning the current U.S. Senate race, and opponents for Republican incumbent John Kennedy-the focus was not necessarily on who might become the Democratic frontrunner, but on internal Democratic politics.
And something of a controversy developed last weekend at a meeting of the Louisiana Democratic Party.
"The executive committee recommended to the State Central Committee that an endorsement of Gary Chambers be made." said political analyst Jeremy Alford.
Instead, State Representative Denise Marcelle proposed a rejection of that recommendation adding: "I further propose a resolution the entire DSCC as a whole endorsees all candidates--Gary Chambers, Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib-for the U.S. Senate."
That did not set well with Chambers, who said: "It's never happened in the history of our state. I believe Katie Bernhardt-the chairman of the party-should resign."
To read a statement released by Bernhardt and hear more from Chambers and Jeremy Alford- watch the videos attached to this article.