Arklatex Politics: Landry, Cassidy, McCormick and a bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was in the KTBS-3 studios this week. KTBS visited with him on a variety of topics related to his gubernatorial campaign.
Landry say crime will be one of the main pillars of his campaign, pointing out Louisiana has three of top 10 most dangerous cities in the country.
He discussed how crime fits into his campaign strategy.
"That is going to be the focus of this race. Number one, we're going to focus on three things. We're going to focus on crime, we're going to focus on education and we're going to focus on the economy. If you fix the first two, the third one is pretty easy," Landry said.
Landry says the criminal justice system is like a three-legged stool -- "You have law enforcement, you have prosecutors and you have judges and if any one of those legs are week, the system starts to fail."
"Here in Shreveport," said Landry, "I would tell you, you may be looking at a weakness in one of those three stools -- not the law enforcement component."
Landry also said things went too far, when a few years ago, there was a criminal justice reform movement.
"There's this movement to defund the police. Prosecutors who don't want to enforce the law. Judges who just want to allow criminals to sue the system like a revolving door. We started tinkering with our criminal justice system and violent crime -- and all of a sudden crime started increasing. That tells you there's a correlation between the two and we've got to fix that," Landry said.
