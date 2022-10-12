ARKLATEX POLITICS: LANDRY & TARVER

Shreveport, La -- About the time Tuesday night's shootings were unfolding, KTBS-3 news was talking with Senator Greg Tarver; he was in attendance at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association mayoral forum.
One of the topics was crime, and KTBS-3 news had the chance to visit with Tarver about violent crime--and the citys' claim that crime is down.
"You can make statistics say whatever you want them to say," said Tarver, "but crime is not down. They say it's down, but they're misrepresenting the figures. I think they are making a serious mistake by telling people that, because it's not true."
Also in Arklatex Politics-a visit with Attorney General Jeff Landry, a few days after he made official his run for Louisiana governor.
"I believe we have a crisis in regards to leadership in this state." Landry told KTBS-3 news.
