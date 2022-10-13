Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House

Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job.
Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
Some of the names of those defendants might sound familiar.
"This is the federal government censoring information on all levels," said Landry, "whether it be the FBI, the CDC or the White House."
Landry says the attack on the First Amendment will be met with an equally full-hearted defense of the rights of the American people.
For more, Watch the video attached to this article.