ARKLATEX POLITICS: LIBRARIES AND AIRPORTS

Last week, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry introduced the "protecting Innocents Report", an exam of state public libraries and the access kids have to age inappropriate materials.
Surrounded by concerned parents and lawmakers, Landry said the project gives parents and officials the tools they need to protect Louisiana kids from sexually explicit materials; and outlined the steps that can be take to prevent that access.
State Representative Ray Garofalo wanted some clarification. An older opinion, from a previous A-G, state local governing authorities could not remove library board members that wanted to "buck" guidelines from local governing authorities.
Garofalo felt differently, and asked for another opinion, which he got from Landry; and will introduce as HB25 in the upcoming legislative session.
"It's going to clarify that the local governing authority actually has the ability to remove a library board member in the middle of their term," said Garofalo, "when you get down to it the local governing authority is elected by the people; the library board is not. And the local governing authority actually creates the library board through an ordinance; and they have the power to abolish the library board through an ordinance- so that power, it's implici9t the local governing authority also has the ability to regulate the library board.
And the bill we're filing will clarify that issue as well."
