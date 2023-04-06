Arklatex politics: Louisiana Freedom Caucus & Insulin

Shreveport, La -- 'Less government; more freedom.' Shreveport State Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R), believes that phrase defines the basis for the Louisiana Freedom Caucus.
The Congressional House Freedom Caucus has become well known over the past few years, leading to the creation of the state Freedom Caucus Network.
Louisiana is its eleventh member.
Membership is by invitation only and names are not disclosed unless they wish to do so.
Seabaugh was elected Chairman of the Louisiana Caucus and explalned its goals: "It's really hard to find a list where Louisiana is not on the wrong end," said Seabaugh, "whether it's crime, outmigration, jobs, the economy-you name it, roads- there's really not a way to look at a list Louisiana is not failing."
"We believe that conservative governmental principles, governments that are run in a conservative manner, are going to serve their people better," said Seabaugh.
