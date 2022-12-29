Arklatex politics: Louisiana income taxes

Shreveport, La -- Income taxes: bah, humbug! Nobody likes them; nobody wants to pay them. Now, Louisiana lawmakers are working towards the goal of eliminating the state income tax.
It may not happen soon. In fact, State Representative Richard Nelson introduced a bill a couple of years ago to to eliminate the income tax-and it just got parked.
But the House Ways and Means Committee has been doing work behind the scenes, and no doubt it will be up for debate in the coming session-which is a fiscal session.
Of course, one question would be-how to replace the income lost by eliminating the income tax?
"You've got about four to five billion, give or take that you have to replace," said State Representative Richard Nelson, "a lot of that can be made up buy cutting some of the state expenditures where you re transferring money to the locals, and just give local governments the ability to raise that themselves. They can do that through a combination of sales taxes; expanding the sales tax base like a lot of these other states have; also through expanding the base of the property tax."
Nelson says he doesn't like property taxes either-but points out that one third of Louisiana pays no property tax. And he mentioned another interesting piece of information: "If you look at where the growth is in the country it's really around these areas that don't have income tax. I think it's a big driver. It attracts business, it attracts people; and when you're trying to look at what the difference is economically between Texas and Louisiana-if Louisiana was just average, we'd all get 33 percent raise."
Daniel Erspamer runs the Pelican Institute which looks closely at things like income tax policy. He's in favor of a change to put Louisiana on par with neighboring states: "The states that are prospering most," said Erspamer, "are states like Texas and Florida that have no income taxes. Other states like Mississippi, Arkansas and others are starting the process of flattening their tax and eventually phasing them out. So, whereas at one point eliminating the income tax in Louisiana seemed like maybe a good idea-now it really becomes a necessity if we're going to have any hope of competition."
Erspamer added, the best taxes are low, flat and broad and that's the goal for Louisiana.
For more, watch the videos attached to this article.