In Arklatex politics for March 10, 2022 we visit with a pair of state legislators and political analyst Jeremy Alford-- for reaction to governor John Bel Edward's veto of the recent congressional map drawn in the Louisiana Special Re-districting Session. The Governor objected to the lack of a second majority/minority district. We also hear from Senator Bill Cassidy on current energy policy; and take a look at a new campaign commercial from Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders. For more, watch the video attached to this article.