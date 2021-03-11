In Arklatex politics for March 11, 2021-- we took a look at President Biden's first national address; and heard from a panel of experts. We also had news of a lawsuit filed by the Louisiana Chapter of the NAACP; and told you about the head of the Criminal Division in the Attorney General's office handing in his resignation, following investigation of a sexual harassment charge. We also visited with both candidate's in the race to become Bossier City mayor. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics March 11, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
