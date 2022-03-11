Arklatex Politics March 11, 2022

In Arklatex Politics for March 11, 2022 we hear from both Louisiana Senators, upset tht $2.5 billion in additional hurricane relief aid was not approved in a spending bill, sent to the President for signature. Senators Kennedy and Cassidy speak out. We also hear more on the veto of the congressional map, drawn in the recent special session. State Representatives Sam Jenkins and Alan Seabaugh, weigh in. And political analyst Jeremy Alford outlines what could be happening in the regular session that begins Monday, in Baton rouge. Also, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has a somewhat tongue-in-cheek message for President Biden, concerning energy policy. For more, watch the video attached to this article.