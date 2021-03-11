In ArkLaTex politics for March 11, President Biden's first national address Thursday night and heard from a panel of experts. Lawsuit filed by the Louisiana Chapter of the NAACP; and the head of the Criminal Division in the Attorney General's office handing in his resignation, following investigation of a sexual harassment charge. Both candidates in the race to become Bossier City mayor are interviewed in this ArkLaTex Politics report.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 185.0 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 185.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 185.0 feet. &&
ArkLaTex politics March 11
