Arklatex politics March 12, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 12, 2021, we visit with both of Louisiana's Senators on freedom of speech, and new legislation designed to lower the cost of prescription drugs. We also hear from the attorney who filed a complaint against "Leading Louisiana Forward", on behalf of Louisiana's NAACP, Evan Bergeron. and we met the final candidate running for the District 4 seat on the BESE Board. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
