In Arklatex politics for March 15, we take a look at the other side of the 'dark money' complaint against Leading Louisiana Forward. We also heard about some tax ramifications for the $3-billion Louisiana is set to receive from the gigantic new stimulus package; and we hear from several folks disgruntled with those ramifications. We speak with Julia Letlow heading down the stretch of the 5th District Congressional race. We also spoke with Stephen Waguespack to get his thoughts on broadband potential stemming from the new stimulus package. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics March 15, 2021
