Arklatex politics March 16, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 16, 2021 we visited with Senator Bill Cassidy to get his take on several tax-related questions; we also heard from the Senator concerning his new legislation on hazing on college campuses. We also hear from Attorney General Jeff Landry on some new criminal justice reform. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
