Arklatex Politics March 16, 2022

In Arklatex politics for March 16, 2022 we learn about the push for an expanded medical marijuana program in Louisiana. We'll visit with a local lawmaker sponsoring a couple of different bills on medical marijuana; and we'll hear from users of medical cannabis and the founder of Louisiana Veterans for Medical Marijuana. We'll also hear from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, following an inspiring speech to Congress, from the president of Ukraine, Volodomyr
Zelensky. For more, watch the video attached to this article.