In Arklatex politics for March 17, 2021 we hear from both Louisiana Senators on the situation at the United State's southern border. We also had an interesting follow up to an in-depth story we reported on several weeks ago; it concerned a home insurance program marketed on SWEPCO and Center Point letterhead. Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell took exception and the program has now been terminated. Campbell credited the KTBS-3 News story for the outcome. We also advance the narrative on the upcoming elections in Louisiana, with political analyst Jeremy Alford. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
ArkLaTex politics March 17, 2021
Tags
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
