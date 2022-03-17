Arklatex Politics March 17, 2022

In Arklatex politics for March 17, 2021 we visit with several state lawmakers who are struggling with how to spend nearly $3-billion that has come into the state of Louisiana. They want to be careful and spend that money on one-time only projects. One senator warns,spending money on recurring projects, as was done after Hurricane Katrina, only served to hurt Louisiana long-term. We also hear from U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, who is presenting and "Operation Warp
Speed" plan to the Biden administration to ramp up production of oil and gas in the United States. Cassidy says it would work like the Warp Speed project for covid vaccines. We also hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford, on Governor John Bel Edward's plan to set aside $500-million for a new bridge over the Mississippi River. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.