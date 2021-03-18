In Arklatex politics for March 18, 2021 we hear from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on why he voted against President Biden's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services. We also hear from Shreveport State Representative Tammy Phelps concerning the letter the Women's Legislative Caucus in Baton Rouge, wrote to the trustees at Oregon State. It concerns how he handled students complaints of sexual assault while he headed LSU. And Louisiana solicitor General Liz Murrill, explained why Louisiana is suing the Biden administration of its energy policy. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics March 18, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisiana joins 21-state lawsuit against President Biden
- Sarah Harding reveals she may only have months to live
- Shreveport family fears home is vulnerable, awaiting answers to fix broken door
- Shreveport shootings fueled by gangs, drugs, guns, social media, source says
- Human remains presumed to be woman missing since 1993 found in Cane River Lake
- A look at the process of growing crawfish, what to expect this season
- Violent week in Shreveport leaves 6 dead, 5 injured
- Dr. G.E. Ghali issues statement on LSU sexual discrimination probe
- Shooting victim found in bullet-riddled car in Highland
- Victim in W. Canal shooting identified by coroner
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.