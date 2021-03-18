Arklatex politics March 18, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 18, 2021 we hear from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on why he voted against President Biden's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services. We also hear from Shreveport State Representative Tammy Phelps concerning the letter the Women's Legislative Caucus in Baton Rouge, wrote to the trustees at Oregon State. It concerns how he handled students complaints of sexual assault while he headed LSU. And Louisiana solicitor General Liz Murrill, explained why Louisiana is suing the Biden administration of its energy policy. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

