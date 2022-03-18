In Arklatex politics for March 18, 2022 we visit with State Representative Dodie Horton, who explains her HB837; which seeks to prohibit talk of sexual and gender identification for grades K-8. We'll also hear from Senator Bill Cassidy and several other lawmakers on the potential shutdown of the V-A medical facility in Alexandria. And political analyst Jeremy Alford will discuss a potential new independent commission to draw Louisiana's maps in future redistricting. watch the videos attached to the article for more.