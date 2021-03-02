Arklatex politics March 2, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 2, 2021 we get Senator Bill Cassidy's thoughts on the status of the latest Covid-19 relief package. We also hear from State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and get her reaction to a move to phase-3 in Louisiana as well as the continued mask mandate. We also take a look at the Louisiana oil and gas industry under attack. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

