In Arklatex politics for March 2, 2021 we get Senator Bill Cassidy's thoughts on the status of the latest Covid-19 relief package. We also hear from State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and get her reaction to a move to phase-3 in Louisiana as well as the continued mask mandate. We also take a look at the Louisiana oil and gas industry under attack. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics March 2, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Haynesville police chief indicted on weapons-related charges
- Bossier teacher cleared of child-desertion charges
- 1 dead in oil well explosion in south Louisiana
- Man and woman shot, both in life threatening condition
- Chief: Minden couple dies in murder-suicide
- Shreveport woman helps family of man who froze to death downtown
- Boil advisory lifted for entire Shreveport Water System
- A disagreement leads to 3 people shot
- Police search for person responsible for Airline Drive crash
- Man shot while sitting inside house; 2nd time house was targeted within a month: officers say
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.