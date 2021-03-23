In Arklatex politics for March 23, 2021 we visited with Senator Bill Cassidy on a variety of topics, including a virtual forum being held on the Biden Administration's oil and gas policies, and Louisiana's exclusion from that forum. We also heard from the senator on LSU's handling of discipline in the sexual harassment claims that happened during the F.King Alenander tenure at the school. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics March 23, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
