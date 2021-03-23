Arklatex politics March 23, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for March 23, Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks out on a variety of topics, including a virtual forum being held on the Biden Administration's oil and gas policies and Louisiana's exclusion from that forum. The senator discusses LSU's handling of discipline in the sexual harassment claims that happened during the F. King Alexander tenure at the school. For more, watch the attached video.

