Arklatex politics March 24, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 24, 2021 we visit with the Speaker of the House and the President of the Louisiana Senate on the eve of the next legislative session. We also hear from Attorney General Jeff Landry--suing the Biden administration over its energy policy; and hear from Senator Bill Cassidy on a potential new direction for the energy industry in Louisiana. For more, watch the vides attached to this article. 

