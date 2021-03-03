Arklatex politics March 3, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 3, 2021 we take a look at the sudden decision by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to pause the search for new voting machines in Louisiana. Many lawmakers had complained the solicitation was too narrow and two companies filed lawsuits--alleging only the current provider could meet the qualifications. We hear for several lawmakers; a tech expert; and political analyst Jeremy Alford. Alford also weighs in on the redistricting process in Louisiana, and delays thanks to the census. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

