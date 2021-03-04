In Arklatex politics for March 4, 2021, we visit with Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson about a sweeping new voting rights bill; and the George Floyd Policing Justice Bill that have both passed the House. We also hear about a settlement in one of the many Louisiana coastal lawsuits, and get reaction from political analyst and Shreveport State Representative Tammy Phelps. And it was a busy day for Senator John Kennedy, ending with the endorsement of Donald Trump. For more watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics March 4, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
